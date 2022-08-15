iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Increased by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.54. The stock had a trading volume of 42,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,926. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.