iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.02. 40,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,155. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

