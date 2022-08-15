iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
