iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $431.19. 241,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,953. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.85.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.