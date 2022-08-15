iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 114,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 975,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $427.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.50 and its 200-day moving average is $418.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

