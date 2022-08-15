iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.15% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $103,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,949. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.05.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

