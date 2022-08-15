iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

SOXX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $421.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,593. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

