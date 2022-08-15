iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.09. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.