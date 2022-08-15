iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Fluent Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $198.42 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

