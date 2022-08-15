iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.36. 36,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,630. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

