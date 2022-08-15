iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $256.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

