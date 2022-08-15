iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Raised by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS QUAL traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $125.79. 1,286,309 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.99.

