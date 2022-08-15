iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $125.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

