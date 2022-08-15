iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TUR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.86. 914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.552 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

