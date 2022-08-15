iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,865,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,976,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 418.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 113,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,266. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

