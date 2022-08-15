iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 156.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,015,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 103,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.65. 79,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,507. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

