iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,123 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

