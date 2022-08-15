iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Purchased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $7,805,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 499,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

