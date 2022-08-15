iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 10,047.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,398 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 264,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 251,368 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $24.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,277. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

