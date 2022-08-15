iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Up 13.2% in July

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,914 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

ICLN traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $23.55. 4,044,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,218. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.