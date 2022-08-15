iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EUSB. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,127.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,248.5% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $321,000.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSB opened at $44.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $50.20.

