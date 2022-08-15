iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $56.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

