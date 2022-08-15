iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $103.30. 85,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,256. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

