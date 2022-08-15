iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,185 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,725,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,340,000 after acquiring an additional 625,489 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $52.45. 22,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,533. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99.

