iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin cut its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

ICF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.44. 64,264 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.