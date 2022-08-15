iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 613,272 shares.The stock last traded at $59.86 and had previously closed at $59.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth $85,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

