IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 7.16% 14.58% 7.60% IRadimed 25.42% 18.11% 15.72%

Risk & Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $11.89 billion 5.09 $1.04 billion $0.58 72.98 IRadimed $41.81 million 11.65 $9.32 million $0.97 39.96

This table compares Boston Scientific and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than IRadimed. IRadimed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Boston Scientific and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 10 1 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $46.55, suggesting a potential upside of 9.96%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than IRadimed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

