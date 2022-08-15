Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPSEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Ipsen from €112.00 ($114.29) to €120.00 ($122.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ipsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Ipsen Stock Down 3.0 %

IPSEY traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

Ipsen Cuts Dividend

Ipsen Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.2269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Featured Articles

