IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Up to $105.18

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.18, but opened at $108.33. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $103.24, with a volume of 955 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 141.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

