Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Smith & Nephew (SN)

8/4/2022 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,490 ($18.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Smith & Nephew had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Smith & Nephew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,442 ($17.42) price target on the stock.

Shares of SN stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,054 ($12.74). 2,172,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,002 ($12.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,440.89 ($17.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,291.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,214.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 6,521.74%.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.39), for a total transaction of £896,615.72 ($1,083,392.61).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

