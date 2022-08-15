Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 100,994 shares.The stock last traded at $78.48 and had previously closed at $78.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

