Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 80,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,347,978 shares.The stock last traded at $87.71 and had previously closed at $89.08.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 328,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,291,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.