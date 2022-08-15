Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,281,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.10.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

