Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) is Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up 4.6% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,682,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73,711.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 885,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after buying an additional 884,540 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 508,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 208,687 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 474,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,195. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

