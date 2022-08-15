Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stake Lifted by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $972,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 58,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,583. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85.

