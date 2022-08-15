Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 1.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,407,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78,551 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 288,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.55. 386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.10. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

