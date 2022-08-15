Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,501,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,107,000 after buying an additional 262,806 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,801. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.20.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

