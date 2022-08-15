International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.85. 59,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.