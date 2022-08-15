Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells 1,205 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.19. 2,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,598. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 18.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Andersons by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Andersons by 1.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

