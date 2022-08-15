Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ETN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.40. 19,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

