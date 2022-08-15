Insider Buying: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Thomas Spain bought 45,364 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £17,691.96 ($21,377.43).

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Spain sold 16,064 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62), for a total value of £8,192.64 ($9,899.28).

Shares of STAF stock traded down GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 44.58 ($0.54). 50,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.90 million and a PE ratio of 2,300.00. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 92.40 ($1.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.72.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

