Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 726,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.71. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.