Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 78.3% per year over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

NYSE:IR opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

