Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 78.3% per year over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
NYSE:IR opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.