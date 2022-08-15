Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 122,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 674,728 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $14.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IEA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Institutional Trading of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 387.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 289,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

