Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 122,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 674,728 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $14.40.
Several research firms have commented on IEA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 289,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.
