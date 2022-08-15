IMV (TSE:IMV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV Stock Up 31.5 %

Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58. IMV has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.29.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that IMV will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.