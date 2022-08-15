Impossible Finance Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $874,845.50 and approximately $2,631.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001534 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013728 BTC.
Impossible Finance Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Impossible Finance Coin Trading
