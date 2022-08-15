Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,960,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 12,320,000 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of Imperial Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMPP traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.36. 136,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,356,508. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

