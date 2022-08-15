iMe Lab (LIME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $526,660.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00013600 BTC.
iMe Lab Coin Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.
iMe Lab Coin Trading
