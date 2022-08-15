iExec RLC Market Cap Hits $119.50 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00006125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $119.50 million and $53.83 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00065952 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

According to CryptoCompare, "RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications."

