IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of IDXX opened at $396.43 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $695.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.